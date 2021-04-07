COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Carnival Moves to Strike Jury Demand from Passengers’ COVID-19 Lawsuit


April 7, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


LOS ANGELES — Carnival Corp., Carnival plc and Princess Cruise Lines have asked a California federal judge to strike a jury demand from a lawsuit accusing them of has trimmed negligence-based claims from a class action accusing them of failing to take adequate COVID-19 safety measures on its ships.

In an April 5 motion filed before Judge R. Gary Klausner of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, defendants argued that “a right to a jury trial only attaches if there is an independent, non-admiralty basis for federal jurisdiction.”

“There is no dispute that there is admiralty …

FIRM NAMES
  • Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer
  • Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein
  • Maltzman & Partners
  • Mary Alexander & Associates
  • Nelson & Fraenkel

