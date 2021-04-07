Carnival Moves to Strike Jury Demand from Passengers’ COVID-19 Lawsuit
April 7, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
LOS ANGELES — Carnival Corp., Carnival plc and Princess Cruise Lines have asked a California federal judge to strike a jury demand from a lawsuit accusing them of has trimmed negligence-based claims from a class action accusing them of failing to take adequate COVID-19 safety measures on its ships.
In an April 5 motion filed before Judge R. Gary Klausner of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, defendants argued that “a right to a jury trial only attaches if there is an independent, non-admiralty basis for federal jurisdiction.”
“There is no dispute that there is admiralty …
FIRM NAMES
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer
- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein
- Maltzman & Partners
- Mary Alexander & Associates
- Nelson & Fraenkel
