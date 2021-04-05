San Diego Jewelry Store’s COVID-19 Coverage Action Dismissed with Leave to Amend
April 5, 2021
SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has dismissed a San Diego jewelry store’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action against Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America, finding it failed to adequately plead that government closure orders barred it from accessing its premises.
In a March 30 order, Judge Anthony J. Battaglia of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California further found that Mayssami Diamond Inc. failed to allege that the orders were issued “due to direct physical loss of or damage to property, other than at the described premises,” as required by the policy’s Civil Authority coverage …
