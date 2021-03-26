Clothing Store’s Claims Against Broker Dismissed in COVID-19 Coverage Case

HUNTINGTON, W. Va.— A West Virginia federal judge has dismissed a clothing boutique’s COVID-19 coverage action against its insurance broker, ruling that the allegations in the complaint do not support the claims for bad faith and Unfair Trade Practices Act violations.

In a March 22 order, Judge Robert Chambers of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia concluded that none of Rosetree Boutique Inc.’s allegations “rise to the level of unreasonable misconduct that is required to establish bad faith or deception” on the part of AssuredPartners Capital Inc.

Rosetree, a West Virginia women’s clothing store, temporarily …