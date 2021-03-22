Calif. Otolaryngology Practice Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has ruled that an ear, nose and throat practice is not entitled to insurance coverage for losses it sustained when it was forced to limit its services to emergency procedures only during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a March 19 order, Judge John F. Walter of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California explained that Westside Head & Neck (WHN) found the Virus Exclusion in the Sentinel Insurance Co. policy bars coverage because the losses were “directly or indirectly” caused by a virus.

WHN is an otolaryngology practice with medical offices …