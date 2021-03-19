Former Mich. Law Firm Employee Alleges Wrongful Firing Following COVID-19 Exposure

DETROIT — A former employee of Oliver Law Group P.C. has sued the law firm in Michigan federal court, accusing it of firing him after he attempted to work from home for one day following his exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

In a March 17 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Michigan, Justin Galea says the managing partner of the Troy, Mich., law firm also threatened to report him to the police if he decided to pursue legal action against the firm.

Galea says he performed paralegal work at Oliver Law beginning in April …