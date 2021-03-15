Tina Turner Musical Sues Chubb for COVID-19 Performance Cancellation Losses
March 15, 2021
NEW YORK — The Tina Turner Musical has sued Chubb Insurance Company of Europe SE for insurance coverage after the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders forced it to cancel performances of the Broadway musical.
In a March 10 complaint filed in the New York County Supreme Court, Tina Turner Musical LLC (TTM) says coverage is available under its Chubb Event Cancellation Policy, which covers lost profits if any performances are “Cancelled, Abandoned, Postponed, Interrupted, Curtailed or Relocated” as a result of a cause not excluded.
In March 2020, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio closed all theaters …
