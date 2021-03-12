COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Fla. Breakfast Chain Loses Bid for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage


March 12, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


RICHMOND, Va. — The owner of a Florida breakfast chain is not entitled to coverage for COVID-19-related losses from Colony Insurance Co. because its insured properties did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage,” a Virginia federal judge has ruled.

In a March 10 order, Judge Henry E. Hudson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia found that Skillets LLC d/b/a Skillets Restaurant failed to allege that the virus itself or the government closure orders issued during the pandemic did not “change, alter or damage” its property.

Coverage is therefore unavailable under the policy’s …


Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation

April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness

March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS