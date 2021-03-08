N.J. Federal Judge Tosses COVID-19 Airline Ticket Refund Action Against Capital One
March 8, 2021
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a putative class action accusing Capital One of wrongly refusing to reimburse a cardholder for airline tickets during the COVID-19 pandemic, explaining that jurisdiction is lacking because the plaintiff later received a refund.
In a March 5 order, Judge Renee Bumb of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey concluded that the dispute was mooted by the refund, depriving the court of jurisdiction.
Ellen Fensterer purchased three British Airways airline tickets from New York to Athens, Greece, scheduled for April 3, 2020, with a return flight booked …
