N.Y. Atty. General Says Amazon COVID-19 Safety Lawsuit Belongs in State Court
March 8, 2021
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked a New York federal judge to send her COVID-19 safety compliance lawsuit against Amazon to state court, arguing that diversity and federal question jurisdiction is lacking.
In a March 3 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, James contends that no state can be a “citizen” for purposes of diversity jurisdiction and that Amazon cannot create diversity by painting the State as a mere nominal party and its workers as the real parties in interest.
“When, as here, the Attorney General brings …
