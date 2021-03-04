Casino/Resort Owner Genting Sues Insurers for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses
March 4, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
NEW YORK — A casino/resort corporation has sued more than a dozen insurers for $500 million in business interruption coverage for losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging it sustained insured physical loss, damage or destruction to property and time element losses.
In a March 1 complaint filed in the Queens County (N.Y.) Supreme Court, Genting Americas Inc., Genting New York LLC, Resorts World Miami LLC and Resorts World Omni LLC contend that the policy phrase “all risk of direct physical loss, damage or destruction to” property includes the loss of functional use.
Genting owns and operates several properties, including …
FIRM NAMES
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation
April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Natural Disaster Litigation - Insurance and Beyond - Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Sally
March 09, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series