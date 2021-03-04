Casino/Resort Owner Genting Sues Insurers for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

NEW YORK — A casino/resort corporation has sued more than a dozen insurers for $500 million in business interruption coverage for losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging it sustained insured physical loss, damage or destruction to property and time element losses.

In a March 1 complaint filed in the Queens County (N.Y.) Supreme Court, Genting Americas Inc., Genting New York LLC, Resorts World Miami LLC and Resorts World Omni LLC contend that the policy phrase “all risk of direct physical loss, damage or destruction to” property includes the loss of functional use.

Genting owns and operates several properties, including …