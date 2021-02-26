Cigna Moves to Dismiss Lawsuit Demanding Reimbursement for COVID-19 Services

TRENTON, N.J. — Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. has moved to dismiss a lawsuit in which a New Jersey radiology center accuses it of wrongfully refusing to pay for nearly $400,000 in services provided to COVID-19 patients over a five-month period.

In a Feb. 24 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Cigna maintains that although Open MRI and Imaging of RP Vestibular Diagnostics PA seeks to assert a claim for benefits under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, “nether the plans nor their terms are identified.”

Open MRI alleges that Cigna's …