Cigna Moves to Dismiss Lawsuit Demanding Reimbursement for COVID-19 Services
February 26, 2021
TRENTON, N.J. — Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. has moved to dismiss a lawsuit in which a New Jersey radiology center accuses it of wrongfully refusing to pay for nearly $400,000 in services provided to COVID-19 patients over a five-month period.
In a Feb. 24 brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Cigna maintains that although Open MRI and Imaging of RP Vestibular Diagnostics PA seeks to assert a claim for benefits under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, “nether the plans nor their terms are identified.”
Open MRI alleges that Cigna's …
FIRM NAMES
- Gibbons PC
- Levine DeSantis LLC
