Tyson Foods Urges 8th Cir. to Keep COVID-19 Wrongful Death Actions in Federal Court

ST. LOUIS — Tyson Foods Inc. is urging a federal appellate court to overturn a ruling remanding a lawsuit accusing it of causing four employee deaths by failing to implement COVID-19 safety measures in its Iowa meatpacking plant, arguing that the claims are governed by federal law.

In a Feb. 18 brief filed in the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, Tyson insists that it was acting under federal direction by continuing operations in its Waterloo, Iowa, processing facility.

Plaintiffs in the consolidated appeals represent the states of four employees of Tyson’s Waterloo, Iowa, facility who contracted COVID-19 and …