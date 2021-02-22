Office Supply Retailer W.B. Mason Accused of Selling Counterfeit N95 Masks
February 22, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
BOSTON — A proposed nationwide class action accuses office supply giant W.B. Mason Company Inc. of selling counterfeit 3M-branded N95 masks at inflated prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Feb. 18, plaintiff Atlantic Coast Creations says W.B. Mason “has misused the 3M trademark on the Counterfeit Masks' packaging to deceive and mislead consumers by trading on the goodwill of a reputable manufacturer that manufactures and sells the genuine mask.”
Genuine 3M N95 masks are considered the “gold standard” for protection against pathogens and are highly …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Natural Disaster Litigation - Insurance and Beyond - Winter Storm Uri and Hurricane Sally
March 09, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: The Elmiron MDL - Hear from the Leadership Counsel
March 05, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series