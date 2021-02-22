Office Supply Retailer W.B. Mason Accused of Selling Counterfeit N95 Masks

BOSTON — A proposed nationwide class action accuses office supply giant W.B. Mason Company Inc. of selling counterfeit 3M-branded N95 masks at inflated prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Feb. 18, plaintiff Atlantic Coast Creations says W.B. Mason “has misused the 3M trademark on the Counterfeit Masks' packaging to deceive and mislead consumers by trading on the goodwill of a reputable manufacturer that manufactures and sells the genuine mask.”

Genuine 3M N95 masks are considered the “gold standard” for protection against pathogens and are highly …