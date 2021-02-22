Lawsuit Accusing Walmart of Discrimination During COVID-19 Shopping Hour Dismissed
February 22, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which a woman alleged she was unfairly barred from shopping at Walmart during an hour set aside for disabled individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling that she has not alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In a Feb. 19 order, Judge Amit P. Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia further found the plaintiff failed to plead violations of the District of Columbia Human Rights Act and that her claims for negligent retention, training and supervision must be dismissed.
Maryland resident Cheketa McKnight-Nero …
