Policyholders Seek Certification of COVID-19 Coverage Questions to Wash. Supreme Court
February 22, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
SEATTLE — A group of policyholders have asked a federal judge to certify to the Washington Supreme Court “unsettled” questions regarding insurance coverage for COVID-19 related losses, arguing that “there is a robust history of certifying important questions of state insurance law.”
In a Feb. 18 brief, plaintiffs asked Judge Barbara J. Rothstein of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington to certify the question of whether government COVID-19 shutdown orders cause a “direct physical loss of insured property.”
Plaintiffs also asked Judge Rothstein to certify the question of whether the state’s efficient proximate case rule requires …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Baby Food Litigation
April 08, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: 3M Combat Arms Earplugs - Litigating with the Government as a Witness
March 12, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series