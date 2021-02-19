Texas Construction Co. Accused of Firing Worker Following COVID-19 Hospitalization

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas construction company has been hit with a class action accusing it of failing to pay its workers sufficient overtime and firing them for taking medical leave after they were diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a Feb. 10 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Alfredo Alvarez accuses Colt Builders Corp. of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Alvarez worked at Colt from November 2019 until December 2020 as a salaried site superintendent, exempt from the overtime requirements of the FSLA. According to the …