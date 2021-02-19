Ohio Federal Judge Tosses Hotel Owner’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

CLEVELAND — An Ohio federal judge has dismissed a hotel owner’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, ruling that the complaint does not allege “direct physical loss of or damage to” insured property, as required by the policy.

In a Feb. 17 order, Judge J. Philip Calabrese of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio concluded that the policy, issued by Travelers Insurance Co., requires “tangible loss of or harm” and does not cover loss of intended use.

Ceres LLC owns Marriott, Hilton and Choice hotel franchises in Ohio, Indiana and Minnesota. The company filed the instant action …