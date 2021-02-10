COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Tribe May Not Intervene in Casino Manager’s Wrongful Termination Action, Calif. Federal Judge Rules


February 10, 2021


SAN DIEGO — A federal judge has denied an Indian Tribe’s motion to intervene in an action in which a former manager of a Harrah’s casino resort says he was forced to resign after voicing his concerns regarding reopening the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 8, Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California found The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians lacks a significantly protectable interest in the case, which concerns only the plaintiff’s employment and termination with Caesars Enterprise Services LLC (CES).

