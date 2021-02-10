Tribe May Not Intervene in Casino Manager’s Wrongful Termination Action, Calif. Federal Judge Rules
February 10, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN DIEGO — A federal judge has denied an Indian Tribe’s motion to intervene in an action in which a former manager of a Harrah’s casino resort says he was forced to resign after voicing his concerns regarding reopening the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Feb. 8, Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California found The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians lacks a significantly protectable interest in the case, which concerns only the plaintiff’s employment and termination with Caesars Enterprise Services LLC (CES).
Darrell Pilant was employed as senior vice president …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom
February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series