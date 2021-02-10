L.A. Restaurant Owner Asks 9th Cir. to Reinstate COVID-19 Coverage Action

LOS ANGELES — The owner of two Los Angeles restaurants is urging the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to reinstate its COVID-19 coverage action against AmGUARD Insurance Co., arguing that it suffered a “direct physical loss of or damage to” its property, triggering coverage under the policy.

In a Feb. 5 brief, Plan Check Downtown III contends that when government officials ordered it to cease dine-in operations, it sustained a physical loss of its restaurant for the duration of the orders.

“The terms ‘physical’ and ‘loss’ are not defined in the policy and both have broad plain-language meanings,” Plan …