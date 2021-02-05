11th Cir. May Determine Applicability of WARN Act to COVID-19 Layoffs
February 5, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Amended Order
- Order
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida federal judge has allowed interlocutory appeal of his order refusing to dismiss claims that Enterprise violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by providing its employees with inadequate notice of a mass layoff effected in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Feb. 4 order, Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida said Enterprise has shown that raises a pure legal question as to the causal standard required for the Natural Disaster Exception and its application to COVID-19.
Plaintiffs Elva Benson and Patrina Moore …
