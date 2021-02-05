Fast-Food Chain Owner Accused of Failing to Pay Overtime During COVID-19 Pandemic

ATLANTA — A Hardee’s restaurant worker has filed a proposed collective action against the fast-food chain’s owner, accusing it of failing to properly compensate hourly employees for time they spent working off the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Feb. 2 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Shonda Townsend says Capstone Restaurant Group LLC regularly understaffed its restaurants while requiring them to remain open 24 hours a day. As a result, employees were required to travel from one work location to another to cover staffing shortages without being paid overtime or mileage …