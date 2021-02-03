COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Valley Forge Sues Optical Boutique, Says COVID-19 Losses Not Covered


February 3, 2021


PHOENIX — Valley Forge Insurance Co. has sued a Scottsdale, Ariz., optical boutique, accusing it of blatantly forum shopping by filing two separate lawsuits seeking coverage for lost business income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Feb. 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, the insurer seeks a declaratory judgment as to its rights, liabilities and obligations under a commercial property insurance policy issued to i2i Optique LLC.

The boutique filed a complaint against Valley Forge’s parent company, CNA, in June in the District of Arizona, seeking a declaratory judgment for coverage under …

