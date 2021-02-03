Live Nation Sues Factory Mutual Insurance for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses
February 3, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
LOS ANGELES — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has filed a COVID-19 business interruption coverage action against Factory Mutual Insurance Co. in California federal court, arguing that it has sustained “physical loss or damage” to its insured properties, triggering coverage under the policy.
In a Jan. 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the live entertainment giant further argues that the policy does not exclude coverage for losses caused by COVID-19.
According to the complaint, Live Nation events take place in the more than 250 venues that Live Nation owns and operates throughout the …
FIRM NAMES
- Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg LLP
