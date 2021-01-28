Miami Restaurant Asks High Court to Resolve ‘Direct Physical Loss’ Question
January 28, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Miami restaurant has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the heavily contested issue of whether the phrase “direct physical loss” in all-risk insurance policies encompasses construction dust and debris damage.
In a Jan. 14 petition, the petitioner notes that although its own case involves construction dust and debris damage to a restaurant, “certain issues presented overlap with the recent proliferation of COVID-19 insurance cases across the country.”
Petitioner Mama Jo’s Inc. d/b/a Berries operates a restaurant in Miami that was required to perform extensive cleaning to mitigate dust and debris from a …
- Alvarez Feltman Da Silva & Costa
