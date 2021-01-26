COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Ohio Supreme Court Asked to Resolve COVID-19 Coverage Question


January 26, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CINCINNATI — A federal judge has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to resolve the question of “whether the general presence of COVID-19 in the community or the presence of the virus on surfaces at a premises” constitutes “direct physical loss of or damage” to property.

In a Jan. 19 order of certification, Judge Benita Y. Pearson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio explained that it is “an important question of state law implicating many cases.”

“Dozens, if not hundreds of cases seeking coverage for losses related to the pandemic under policies similar or identical to …


Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Benzene Litigation - Using Genomics in the Courtroom

February 18, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS