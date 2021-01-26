Ohio Supreme Court Asked to Resolve COVID-19 Coverage Question

CINCINNATI — A federal judge has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to resolve the question of “whether the general presence of COVID-19 in the community or the presence of the virus on surfaces at a premises” constitutes “direct physical loss of or damage” to property.

In a Jan. 19 order of certification, Judge Benita Y. Pearson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio explained that it is “an important question of state law implicating many cases.”

“Dozens, if not hundreds of cases seeking coverage for losses related to the pandemic under policies similar or identical to …