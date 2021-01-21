Ill. Dental Practice Loses Battle for COVID-19 Business Income Loss Coverage

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed a dental practice’s COVID-19 insurance action against The Cincinnati Insurance Co., ruling that government orders barring the practice from performing routine procedures did not trigger coverage under the policy’s Civil Authority provision.

In a Jan. 19 order, Judge Philip G. Reinhard of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained that the orders did not bar Riverside Dental of Rockford Ltd. from accessing its insured premises.

In March, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a series of executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required dental offices to …