COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Pa. Federal Judge Dismisses Philly Beer Garden’s COVID-19 Coverage Action


January 19, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia beer garden is not entitled to coverage for COVID-19 business interruption from Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London because it did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage” as required by its policy, a federal judge has ruled.

On Jan. 14, Judge Chad F. Kenney of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled that Independence Restaurant Group, LLC d/b/a Independence Beer Garden (IRG) failed to show that the function of its property was “nearly eliminated or destroyed,” or was made “useless or uninhabitable,” or that there was an “imminent threat” that would …


