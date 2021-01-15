N.J. High Court to Hear Constitutional Challenge to Remote Grand Jury Proceedings
January 15, 2021
- Order
TRENTON — The New Jersey Supreme Court will hear a criminal defendant’s arguments that it violated his constitutional rights when it authorized remote grand jury proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Jan. 14 order, the state high court certified defendant Omar Vega-Larregui’s dismissal motion directly to the Supreme Court for review pursuant to state court Rule 2:12-1, explaining that the Mercer County (N.J.) Superior Court does not have the authority to hear the defendant’s constitutional challenge.
Vega-Larregui, who was arrested and charged with drug distribution and resisting arrest after police found cocaine in his vehicle, argues that the use …
