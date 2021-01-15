Midwestern Hotel Owner’s COVID-19 Insurance Action Remains in Federal Court

CINCINNATI — An Ohio federal judge has refused to remand a COVID-19 business interruption action filed by the owner of seven midwestern hotels, ruling that because the plaintiff and defendant are citizens of different states, there is complete diversity between the parties.

In a Jan. 12 order, Judge J. Philip Calabrese of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio concluded that the defendant, The Travelers Indemnity Company of America, properly removed the complaint filed by Ceres Enterprises LLC to federal court.

Ceres, which owns Marriott, Hilton and Choice hotel franchises in Ohio, Indiana and Minnesota, filed the …