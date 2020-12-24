Calif. Judge Orders Poultry Plant to Comply with COVID-19 Safety Directives

MERCED, Calif. — Following an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus at Foster Farms that sickened more than 400 workers and caused nine deaths, a California judge ordered the poultry processing plant to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols established by local health officials.

In a Dec. 23 temporary restraining order, Judge Brian L. McCabe of the Merced County (Calif.) Superior Court said Foster Farms must ensure that all employees at its Livingston, Calif., plant are informed of testing requirements and virus outbreaks, and must provide training on safety protocols.

In addition, the company must provide workers with masks and follow all …