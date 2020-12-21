COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

MDL Court Overseeing Society Insurance COVID-19 Docket Now Granting Motion to File Notice of Wisconsin Ruling


December 21, 2020


CHICAGO –– The court overseeing the multidistrict litigation for COVID-19 business claims asserted against Society Insurance Co. has granted the insurance company’s motion to file notice of a Wisconsin no-coverage ruling after the defendant cured a filing deficiency.

In a Dec. 21 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois granted Society’s motion to file notice of the Wisconsin state court decision.

“The plaintiffs may file (but need not) a two-page response to the supplemental authority by 12/30/2020,” the court said.

On Dec. 18, Society Insurance filed a motion for leave to file notice of …


