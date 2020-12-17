Calif. Attorney General Sues Amazon, Demanding COVID-19 Infection, Death Info

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s attorney general told a state court that Amazon has refused to respond to investigative subpoenas filed months ago seeking information as to how many of its workers have been infected by or died from the COVID-19 virus.

In the Dec. 14 petition filed in the Sacramento County Superior Court, Attorney General Xavier Becerra added that the e-commerce giant has refused to provide information concerning measures it is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its facilities, including with regard to sick leave policies and cleaning protocols.

“Given the manifest intersection of workplace health and the …