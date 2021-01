Cincinnati Insurance Says COVID-19 Orders Do Not Cause Insurable ‘Property Damage’

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Cincinnati Insurance Co. seeks a ruling that it is not obligated to pay for a Kansas City brewpub’s COVID-19 losses, arguing that the insured property sustained no “direct physical loss” as required by the policy.

In a Dec. 7 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, Cincinnati contends that Harbinger LLC d/b/a Brewery Emperial’s claim for coverage “does not involve direct, physical loss or damage to property at its premises caused by a Covered Cause of Loss.”

On March 12, Harbinger, which owns a brewery and restaurant, halted in-person dining …