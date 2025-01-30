Parties Settle Coverage Dispute Involving Maritime Allision

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed a coverage action involving an insurer and reinsurers arising from a maritime accident in which a construction barge hit a lock structure’s guide walls, explaining that the parties reached a settlement.

On Jan. 27, Judge Carl Barbier of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana explained that the parties may seek summary judgment enforcing the compromise if it is not finalized within 60 days.

The case arises out of an alleged allision between a vessel and construction barge, owned by Gulf Inland Contractors, and the Bayou Terrebonne Miter …