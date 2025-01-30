Aircraft Maintenance Co. Denied Summary Judgment in Reinsurers’ $2 Million Recovery Action
January 30, 2025
TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has denied an aircraft maintenance company’s motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit filed against it by three reinsurers seeking reimbursement after paying $2 million in claims in the wake of a 2019 deadly plane crash, ruling that there are questions of fact as to whether the action is timely.
In a Jan. 24 order, Judge Jack Zouhary of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio further found there are issues of fact as to whether the maintenance company’s liability is limited.
Turbine Standard Ltd. argues that the reinsurers are …
