Dispute Over Reinsurance Coverage for Transplant Patient’s Care Dismissed

GALVESTON, Texas — A Texas federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit in which a reinsurer was accused of wrongfully denying a health insurer’s claim for costs arising from a heart transplant patient’s hospital care, explaining that the parties reached a settlement agreement.

On Jan. 17, Judge Jeffrey Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas granted a joint motion to dismiss with prejudice filed by Health First Health Plans Inc. and American National Insurance Co. (ANIC).

Health First Health Plans Inc. provides Medicare Health Maintenance Organization plans to its members. One of those members required a …