Reinsurer Seeks Partial Summary Judgment in Texas Federal Reinsurance Brawl
January 22, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
FORT WORTH, Texas — A reinsurer has moved for partial summary judgment on its breach of contract claim in a coverage dispute involving a settlement of an auto accident case, arguing that a primary insurer’s general agent mishandled the underlying claim, leaving the reinsurer liable for millions of dollars.
In a Jan. 20 motion filed before Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, RenaissanceRe Europe AG says Starwind Specialty Insurance Services LLC, formerly known as American Team Managers Inc. (ATM), breached the parties’ quota share reinsurance agreement and general agency agreement (GAA).
In …
FIRM NAMES
- Herold & Sager
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases
January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick