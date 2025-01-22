Judge Refuses to Compel Production of Reinsurance Info in Ky. Pollution Coverage Action

PADUCHA, Ky. — A Kentucky federal judge has refused to order an insurer and its reinsurer to produce claims handling procedures and reinsurance documents and communications in a pollution coverage action, ruling that they are not needed because the policy at issue is not ambiguous.

On Jan. 16, Magistrate Judge Lanny King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky further ruled that the policy alone controls the question of whether reinsurer Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. is a proper party to the action.

CC Metals and Alloys LLC (CCMA) supplies ferrosilicon alloys used in the manufacturing of …