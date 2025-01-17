Reinsurer Seeks Arbitration of Ala. Workers’ Compensation Fund’s Contribution Action

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — General Reinsurance Corp. has asked an Alabama federal judge to compel arbitration of an action in which an Alabama self-insured fund demands contribution toward $50,000 it paid to resolve a workers’ compensation claim, arguing that the dispute falls within the arbitration clause in the parties’ reinsurance contract.

In a motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, GRC argues the Alabama Self Insured Workers Compensation Fund is bound by the arbitration clause and defendants GRC and Genesis Insurance Co. have not waived their right to compel arbitration.

“The Arbitration Clause is valid …