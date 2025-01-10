Commission Documents Not Relevant to Reinsurer’s Breach of Contract Claim, Judge Rules

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas federal magistrate judge has ruled that a general agent is not required to produce documents relating to earnout and sliding commission agreements in a reinsurance dispute involving a multi-million-dollar settlement of an underlying auto accident case.

In a Jan. 9 order, Magistrate Judge Hal R. Ray Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas said that the documents do not relate to any of RenaissanceRe Europe AG’s allegations against Starwind Specialty Insurance Services f/k/a American Team Managers Inc. (ATM).

“Absent from RenRe’s Complaint are any allegations relating to the compensation …