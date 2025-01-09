Settlement Talks Fail in La. Federal Dispute Over $10M in Premiums

NEW ORLEANS — The parties in a dispute over $10 million in premiums between a managing general agent, an insurer and a reinsurer told a Louisiana federal magistrate judge that their settlement discussions have reached a stalemate.

During a Jan. 1 status conference, the parties told Judge Brandon S. Long that they are ready for the issuance of a scheduling order.

Texas Insurance and Talisman Specialty Underwriters Inc. entered into an MGA agreement on April 1, 2023. Under the agreement, Texas Insurance, a surplus line property and casualty insurance carrier authorized Talisman Specialty to act as its MGA for the …