Settlement Talks Fail in La. Federal Dispute Over $10M in Premiums
January 9, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW ORLEANS — The parties in a dispute over $10 million in premiums between a managing general agent, an insurer and a reinsurer told a Louisiana federal magistrate judge that their settlement discussions have reached a stalemate.
During a Jan. 1 status conference, the parties told Judge Brandon S. Long that they are ready for the issuance of a scheduling order.
Texas Insurance and Talisman Specialty Underwriters Inc. entered into an MGA agreement on April 1, 2023. Under the agreement, Texas Insurance, a surplus line property and casualty insurance carrier authorized Talisman Specialty to act as its MGA for the …
