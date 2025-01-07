Joint Insurance Fund Not Required to Produce Reinsurance Communications, Judge Rules
January 7, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal magistrate judge has ruled that a governmental joint insurance fund (JIF) is not required to produce reinsurance-related internal documents and communications in a dispute over whether it is liable to pay for a $4.75 million settlement of an underlying accident case.
In a Jan. 6 order, Magistrate Judge J. Brendan Day of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ruled the discovery sought is not relevant to the parties’ coverage dispute because under state case law, the JIF did not provide “insurance,” and therefore the “other insurance” provisions of the …
