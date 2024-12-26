Reinsurer Granted Leave to Take Additional Depositions in Texas Federal Case

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas federal magistrate judge has allowed a reinsurer to take additional depositions in a dispute involving a multi-million-dollar settlement of an underlying auto accident case, ruling that they are necessary and relevant to the reinsurer’s breach of contract claim.

On Dec. 18, Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cureton of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas said that RenaissanceRe Europe AG “may take a total of 14 fact witness depositions (which consists of the nine already taken as well as the depositions of Len Eastwood, Glenn Moody, Christopher Norman, Jon Teller, and Steven Renick) …