Bank Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuit Involving $4.5 Million Fraudulent Wire Transfer
December 23, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
ORLANDO, Fla. — Truist Bank has asked a Florida federal judge to dismiss an action accusing it of negligently allowing $4.5 million in reinsurance proceeds to be fraudulently transferred to a scammer, arguing that the reinsurer, as the originator of the payment order, has no direct cause of action against the bank.
In a Dec. 18 motion filed before Judge Anne Conway of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Truist argues that Article 4A of the Uniform Commercial Code does not provide the originator of a payment order with a direct cause of action against a …
FIRM NAMES
- Burr & Forman LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick