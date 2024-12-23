La. Judge Says Reinsurance Info Relevant in Property Damage Coverage Action
December 23, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal magistrate judge has granted a subrogated insurer’s motion to compel answers to its subpoenas seeking certain reinsurance information in a property coverage action, noting that the court earlier ruled that the requests for such information are not overbroad.
On Dec. 19, Magistrate Judge Eva Dossier of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana ruled that the information sought is relevant as to whether the reinsurance agreements at issue are contracts of indemnity or liability.
This case arises out of an alleged allision between a vessel and its barge, owned by Gulf …
FIRM NAMES
- Duncan & Sevin LLC
- Reich Album & Plunkett LLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach