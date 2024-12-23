La. Judge Says Reinsurance Info Relevant in Property Damage Coverage Action

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal magistrate judge has granted a subrogated insurer’s motion to compel answers to its subpoenas seeking certain reinsurance information in a property coverage action, noting that the court earlier ruled that the requests for such information are not overbroad.

On Dec. 19, Magistrate Judge Eva Dossier of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana ruled that the information sought is relevant as to whether the reinsurance agreements at issue are contracts of indemnity or liability.

This case arises out of an alleged allision between a vessel and its barge, owned by Gulf …