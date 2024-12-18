Managing General Agent Opposes Reinsurer’s Motion for Additional Depositions in Texas Case
December 18, 2024
FORT WORTH, Texas — A managing general agent has opposed a reinsurer’s motion for leave to take additional depositions in a dispute involving a multi-million-dollar settlement of an underlying auto accident case, arguing they are unnecessary and that the testimony sought is not relevant to the reinsurer’s breach of contract claim.
In a Dec. 9 response filed before Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Starwind Specialty Insurance Services LLC, formerly known as American Team Managers Inc. (ATM), further argues that allowing the additional depositions sought by RenaissanceRe Europe AG would “greatly expand …
FIRM NAMES
- Herold & Sager
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser
