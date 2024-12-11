REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurer Amends Complaint a 3rd Time in $4.5M Fraudulent Transfer Action


December 11, 2024


  • Amended Complaint


ORLANDO, Fla. — A reinsurer has amended its complaint against Truist Bank a third time in an action accusing the bank of negligently allowing $4.5 million in reinsurance proceeds to be fraudulently transferred to a scammer, adding a claim for violation of the Florida Uniform Commercial Code.

In the amended pleading, filed on Dec. 9 before Judge Anne Conway of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Barents Reinsurance S.A. alleges that the fraudulent bank account at Truist Bank has funds remaining from the fraudulent wire transfer, which Truist has failed to return.

Barents was required to …

  • Burr & Forman LLP
  • Cozen O'Connor

