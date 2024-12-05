REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Administrative Services Co. Seeks Dismissal of Reinsurer’s Data Breach Reimbursement Action


December 5, 2024


HARTFORD, Conn. — An administrative services company has asked a Connecticut federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit in which a reinsurer is demanding reimbursement for expenses stemming from a June 2023 data breach that potentially exposed the personal and sensitive information of life insurance policyholders.

In a Dec. 3 motion filed before Judge Stefan Underhill of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Alliance-One Services Inc. argues that RGA Reinsurance Co. has not identified how Alliance-One’s acts or omissions caused the data breach.

Therefore, Alliance-One argues, it is not required to indemnify RGA under the parties’ service agreement, …

