Reinsurer Seeks to Amend Complaint a 3rd Time in $4.5M Fraudulent Transfer Action

ORLANDO, Fla. — A reinsurer has asked a Florida federal judge for leave to amend its complaint against Truist Bank a third time in an action accusing the bank of negligently allowing $4.5 million in reinsurance proceeds to be fraudulently transferred to a scammer, noting that it has settled with two other defendants.

In a Nov. 18 motion filed before filed before Judge Anne Conway of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Barents Reinsurance S.A. says it also seeks to add a claim for violation of the Florida Uniform Commercial Code, alleging that the fraudulent bank …