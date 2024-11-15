Reinsurer, Managing General Agent Fail to Reach Settlement in Texas Action

FORT WORTH, Texas — The parties in a reinsurance coverage dispute involving a multi-million-dollar settlement of an underlying auto accident case told a federal judge that a recent mediation did not end in resolution of the action.

In a Nov. 13 mediation report filed before Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, RenaissanceRe Europe AG and Starwind Specialty Insurance Services LLC said they have “agreed to continue to make good-faith efforts to settle the dispute.”

In September 2017, RenaissanceRe and Starwind Specialty Insurance Services LLC, formerly known as American Team Managers Inc. (ATM), …