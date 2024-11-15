REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurer, Managing General Agent Fail to Reach Settlement in Texas Action


November 15, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Report


FORT WORTH, Texas — The parties in a reinsurance coverage dispute involving a multi-million-dollar settlement of an underlying auto accident case told a federal judge that a recent mediation did not end in resolution of the action.

In a Nov. 13 mediation report filed before Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, RenaissanceRe Europe AG and Starwind Specialty Insurance Services LLC said they have “agreed to continue to make good-faith efforts to settle the dispute.”

In September 2017, RenaissanceRe and Starwind Specialty Insurance Services LLC, formerly known as American Team Managers Inc. (ATM), …

FIRM NAMES
  • Herold & Sager
  • Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
  • Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS